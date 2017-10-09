FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM says to buy LIDAR-tech firm Strobe in self-driving car push
October 9, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 8 days ago

GM says to buy LIDAR-tech firm Strobe in self-driving car push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Monday it would buy Strobe Inc, which uses LIDAR technology to help self-driving cars identify objects at a distance, to boost its push into the market for self-driving vehicles.

"Strobe's LIDAR technology will significantly improve the cost and capabilities of our vehicles so that we can more quickly accomplish our mission to deploy driverless vehicles at scale," GM's Cruise Automation chief executive, Kyle Vogt, said. (bit.ly/2xrToUH) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

