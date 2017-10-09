GM says to buy LIDAR-tech firm Strobe in self-driving car push

Oct 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Monday it would buy Strobe Inc, which uses LIDAR technology to help self-driving cars identify objects at a distance, to boost its push into the market for self-driving vehicles.

"Strobe's LIDAR technology will significantly improve the cost and capabilities of our vehicles so that we can more quickly accomplish our mission to deploy driverless vehicles at scale," GM's Cruise Automation chief executive, Kyle Vogt, said.