Fire breaks out on tanker at Norway's Sture oil terminal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, at the company's headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - A fire has broken out in the engine room of an oil tanker during loading at Equinor’s Sture oil export terminal on Norway’s west coast, local police and the oil firm said on Friday. The terminal’s output was not affected.

The crew of the oil tanker, named by police as Dubai Harmony, is still onboard and assisting the fire service. The Sture oil terminal has been partially evacuated, police said.

“The fire is ongoing as far as we know. We are still collecting information,” said Trine Sommerlade, a spokeswoman for the local fire services.

The fire broke out in the engine room of the vessel while it was docked, with 23 crew on board.

“The incident happened during loading of oil from Sture,” said a spokesman for Equinor, the terminal’s operator, adding that the fire did not affect the terminal’s output.

Refinitiv Eikon AIS data showed the Dubai Harmony as the only ship docked at the Sture oil terminal. The Aframax-type ship can carry up to 115,340 deadweight tonnes, AIS data showed.

The ship’s owner, Dubai Navigation Corp, said it was unclear what caused the fire.

The Sture oil terminal receives crude oil from the following North Sea fields: Oseberg, Grane, Edvard Grieg and Svalin, among others.