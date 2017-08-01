FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 4:38 PM / 3 days ago

Italy cannot accept 50-50 joint ownership of STX France - econ min

2 Min Read

ROME, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italy cannot accept 50-50 joint ownership of the STX France shipyards shared between the French government and shipbuilder Fincantieri, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

Echoing his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire after a meeting in Rome, Padoan said the two countries had given themselves until Sept. 27 to resolve a dispute over buying a majority stake in the shipyard.

"We still have differences with France which have not been resolved," Padoan rold reporters. "We cannot accept a 50-50 division and we will be firm on this."

Padoan and Industry Minister Carlo Calenda, who was also at the meeting, said Italy wanted to create along with France a shipbuilding group to operate in both the civil and military sectors.

"We repeated that in order to create this big group we need mutual trust and on STX the precondition is that we reach a conclusion that reflects the agreements already made with the French government," Calenda said. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

