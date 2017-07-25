UPDATE 1-Italy rejects French proposal to split control of STX shipyard equally - source

(adds no comment from French Economy Ministry, details)

ROME, July 25 (Reuters) - Italy rejected a French proposal on Tuesday to split ownership of the STX France shipyard equally with Paris, saying it wanted the state-owned Fincantieri shipbuilder to have a majority stake and control of the board, a Treasury source said.

The company is being sold off following the collapse of South Korean parent STX, but Fincantieri's bid has raised fears for French jobs at the Saint-Nazaire site on the Atlantic Coast, as well as for French interests.

"The Italian government's response to the 50:50 proposal is 'no'," the source said. "The red line is at least a minimal majority stake and control of the board."

The French Economy Ministry declined to comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said he had proposed to split the shareholding of STX France equally between France and Italy.]

"A big company like Fincantieri is welcome but we prefer to be on an equal footing," Le Maire told the French Senate's economic affairs commission. "To secure the future of STX we think it would be better to split the capital of STX 50:50."

French President Emmanuel Macron said in May he wanted to review the terms of a deal that had been struck in April, which handed Fincantieri control of STX France.

In a statement on first-half results, the Italian shipbuilder said that negotiations were still under way with the French government to define a "satisfactory governance structure" in STX France. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris, writing by Steve Scherer and Giulia Segreti; Editing by Adrian Croft)