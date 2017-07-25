FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy rejects French proposal to equally split control of STX shipyard - source
July 25, 2017 / 6:01 PM / 12 days ago

Italy rejects French proposal to equally split control of STX shipyard - source

1 Min Read

ROME, July 25 (Reuters) - Italy on Tuesday rejected a proposal to split ownership of the shipyard STX France in equal parts with France, saying it wanted the state-owned Fincantieri shipbuilder to have a majority stake and control of the board, a Treasury source said.

Earlier on Tuesday, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said he wanted to be on "equal footing" with Fincantieri.

"The Italian government's response to the 50:50 proposal is no," the source said. "The red line is at least a minimal majority stake and control of the board."

French President Emmanuel Macron in May said he wanted to review the terms of a deal that had been struck in April, which handed Fincantieri control of STX France. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Steve Scherer)

