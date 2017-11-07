FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Teen fashion retailer Styles For Less files for bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 7, 2017 / 3:28 PM / Updated a day ago

CORRECTED-Teen fashion retailer Styles For Less files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say companies are wholesale suppliers, not retailers)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Teen fashion retailer Styles For Less Inc filed for bankruptcy protection, joining a growing list of apparel retailers that have been forced to take the step following declining sales.

The company listed assets and liabilities between $10 million and $50 million in its filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Central District of California on Monday.

It listed wholesale suppliers such as Vivace and Ambiance among its biggest creditors.

The Anaheim, California-based retailer sells women’s clothes and accessories at about 100 stores in malls and outlets in California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Florida, according to its website.

The retailer plans to reorganize its debt during bankruptcy, and is seeking a loan to fund it through the process, Reuters had reported last week.

The number of retail bankruptcies in 2017 has already surpassed last year’s total of nine bankruptcies and is set to eclipse the 20 filed during the 2008 financial crisis, according to consulting firm AlixPartners.

Denim retailer True Religion and children’s wear seller Gymboree Corp are among the apparel retailers that have filed for bankruptcy this year. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.