U.S. EPA says U.S. Subaru models comply with emissions rules
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Financial crisis leaves Rio ballerinas struggling
December 21, 2017 / 10:57 PM / 4 days ago

U.S. EPA says U.S. Subaru models comply with emissions rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. environmental regulators said on Thursday they have not found significant discrepancies in emissions tests of Subaru vehicles sold in the United States.

Subaru disclosed on Wednesday that it was investigating whether emissions testing data had been falsified for vehicles sold in its home market, Japan. The disclosure sent the Japanese automaker’s shares down as much as 8 percent. The EPA said the vehicles under investigation in Japan are not sold in the United States, and the tests are not the same as those used to determine emissions certification or fuel economy ratings of Subaru models sold in the United States.

Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
