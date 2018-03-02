Subaru to brief on top management changes at 0430 GMT

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Subaru Corp said it would hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) in Tokyo on Friday to announce changes to top management.

The Nikkei business daily reported this week that Corporate Executive Vice President Tomomi Nakamura would replace Yasuyuki Yoshinaga as president as Subaru shuffles executive roles earlier than planned in the aftermath of several scandals.

Yoshinaga will become chairman, while three of the six internal board members would step down, the Nikkei also reported. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki Writing by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Edwina Gibbs)