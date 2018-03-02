FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 2, 2018 / 1:37 AM / a day ago

Subaru to brief on top management changes at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Subaru Corp said it would hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) in Tokyo on Friday to announce changes to top management.

The Nikkei business daily reported this week that Corporate Executive Vice President Tomomi Nakamura would replace Yasuyuki Yoshinaga as president as Subaru shuffles executive roles earlier than planned in the aftermath of several scandals.

Yoshinaga will become chairman, while three of the six internal board members would step down, the Nikkei also reported. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki Writing by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.