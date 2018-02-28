Subaru shuffles top executives following inspection scandal - Nikkei

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Subaru Corp is shuffling executive roles ahead of time in the aftermath of a safety inspection scandal it was embroiled in, Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

Tomomi Nakamura, a corporate executive vice president, will take over as Subaru’s president after the shareholder meeting in June and Chief Executive Officer Yasuyuki Yoshinaga will vacate his role as president to become chairman, the report said.

Three of the six internal board members will also step down, including incumbent Chairman Jun Kondo, Nikkei said. (s.nikkei.com/2ox44eb)

The Japanese automaker had earlier vowed to reinvent itself by improving oversight of its final inspections after it revealed in October that uncertified staff had carried out tests of new cars for the domestic market for decades. The revelation described final inspections of new vehicles that occurred at the company’s main Gunma complex in north of Tokyo in violation of transport ministry norms and eventually led to the recall of 395,000 vehicles.

In December, shares fell to their lowest since July 2016 after the company said it was also investigating whether mileage readings may have been falsified during final checks.