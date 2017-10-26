FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Subaru's internal probe reveals use of uncertified inspectors - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 26, 2017 / 11:08 PM / Updated a day ago

Subaru's internal probe reveals use of uncertified inspectors - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Automaker Subaru Corp let uncertified workers in Japan inspect vehicles prior to shipment, according to an internal investigation, the Nikkei reported.

The company will submit its report on inspection practices by the end of the month, the business daily said.

The probe found that workers still training to be certified were involved in inspections at Subaru’s main factory complex in Gunma Prefecture, Nikkei added.

According to Nikkei, the company is yet to determine if a recall, which could affect 300,000 vehicles, will be necessary.

Japan’s transport ministry had instructed other major automakers to look into their inspection practices and submit reports by end of October after Nissan Motor was found to have allowed unqualified workers to inspect vehicles before shipment, the Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.