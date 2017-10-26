Japan's Subaru finds uncertified inspections at Gunma plant - sources

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Subaru has detected that uncertified workers at its Gunma plant were inspecting vehicles, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The Nikkei reported earlier that up to 300,000 vehicles could be subject to a recall for re-inspection although the company has yet to determine if one will be necessary.

A Subaru spokesman said the company could not confirm the reports because the automaker had not submitted the results of its internal investigation to the transport ministry yet. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Stephen Coates)