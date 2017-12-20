FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Subaru opens investigation into possible mileage cheating, shares drop 8 pct
Sections
Featured
Nifty rangebound in choppy trade; Dr. Reddy's top loser
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty rangebound in choppy trade; Dr. Reddy's top loser
Sony aims to expand sensors use in robotics, self-driving cars
Technology
Sony aims to expand sensors use in robotics, self-driving cars
Virgin Hyperloop One sets speed record
Editor's picks
Virgin Hyperloop One sets speed record
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
December 20, 2017 / 8:24 AM / in an hour

Subaru opens investigation into possible mileage cheating, shares drop 8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Subaru Corp said it was investigating whether its inspectors may have falsified vehicle mileage readings during final inspections conducted on cars sold in Japan, driving down the automaker’s shares more than 8 percent to a 1 1/2-year low.

FILE PHOTO - Subaru's logo is pictured at its factory in Ota, north of Tokyo, Japan May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Subaru added that while mileage readings did not fall under vehicle safety requirements, it was looking to see whether any possible fabrication could hurt its official mileage readings and if any exported models may have been affected.

This news follows Subaru’s revelation in October that uncertified staff had been for decades carrying out final checks on new cars sold in the domestic market. The company this week vowed to improve oversight, but it did not mention any probe into mileage readings at the time.

On Wednesday, Subaru said some inspectors had told external investigators that mileage data had been altered on some sample models tested during the final checking process. It added that it had not confirmed that any such fabrications had taken place.

Shares of the automaker fell as much as 8.5 percent to their lowest since July 2016. They were the most heavily traded stock by turnover on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Subaru’s announcement adds to a slew of scandals that have rocked Japan’s manufacturing industry in recent months.

Nissan Motor has also admitted to incorrect final inspection procedures, while Kobe Steel, Mitsubishi Materials Corp and Toray Industries - all key suppliers of products to global manufacturers - have admitted to product data fabrication.

Mitsubishi Materials said last month it had discovered that products with falsified specifications had been sent to more than 300 of its customers.

On Wednesday, Kansai Electric Power Co said it had used products in important safety equipment at two of its nuclear plants that were supplied by a unit of Mitsubishi with possibly falsified data.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu Ran Kim and Ayai Tomisawa; Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.