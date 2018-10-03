Two military planes collide at Sudan's main airport, no casualties reported

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Two Sudanese military planes collided while landing at Khartoum international airport on Wednesday, forcing it to close for several hours, an airport spokesman said.

The transport planes were returning from training flights in the morning when the collision occured, a military spokesman said.

The planes, one an Antonov 26 and the other an Antonov 32, suffered severe damage but there were no casualties, the spokesman said.

Civil aviation spokesman Abdel-Hafez Abdel-Rahim said that during the closure international flights were diverted to Port Sudan airport. It later reopened.