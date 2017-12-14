FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sudan inflation drops to 24.76 percent in November
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 14, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 2 days ago

Sudan inflation drops to 24.76 percent in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KHARTOUM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sudan’s annual inflation rate fell to 24.76 percent in November from 33.08 percent the previous month, its Central Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, as the government pushes for economic reforms aimed at boosting the economy.

Sudan’s economy has been struggling since the south seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country’s oil output, its main source of foreign currency and government income.

The Sudanese pound has weakened since October after the United States lifted a 20-year-old trade embargo, prompting businesses to increase import volumes and putting pressure on already scarce foreign currency.

The central bank holds the pound at 6.7 to the U.S. dollar, but unavailability of foreign currency in formal channels has meant traders have had to resort to a black market where the dollar is being traded at triple its pegged value.

In a report released earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund urged Sudan to float its currency and tighten monetary policy to attract investment and revive its economy.

After the U.S. lifted economic sanctions, Sudan announced a bundle of policies, including tight import restrictions, aimed at boosting its currency. (Reporting by Ali Mirghani; Writing by Arwa Gaballa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.