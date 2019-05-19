Saudi Arabia says deposits $250 million into Sudan's central bank - statement

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it deposited $250 million with the Sudanese central bank, according to a statement from the kingdom’s ministry of finance.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates pledged to send $3 billion worth of aid to Sudan, after mass protests led to the ouster of president Omar al-Bashir last month.

The move will strengthen Sudan’s “financial position, alleviate pressure on the Sudanese pound and achieve more stability in the exchange rate,’ the statement said.