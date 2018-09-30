FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2018 / 7:17 AM / in an hour

Sudan's central bank to print 100-pound banknotes for first time: SUNA

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s central bank will start printing 100 pound banknotes for the first time in response to a liquidity crisis, state news agency SUNA said on Sunday

In recent months the liquidity of local currency at commercial banks has dried up, with long queues outside of banks and daily withdrawal limits falling to as low as 500 Sudanese pounds ($17.06) in some places.

The previous largest banknote in Sudan was 50 pounds.

Sudan’s economy has been struggling since the south of the sprawling northeast African country seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of oil output and depriving Khartoum of a crucial source of foreign currency.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Keith Weir

