World News
July 31, 2019 / 10:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

AU calls for trial for killers of Sudan school children

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - The African Union called on Wednesday for a speedy trial for those responsible for the killing of school children at a protest in the Sudanese city of El-Obeid on Monday.

Mohamed Hassan Lebatt, the bloc’s mediator in Sudan, also called for the ruling military council and opposition coalition to sign a constitutional declaration they have been wrangling over for weeks.

He told a news conference a joint legal committee has almost completed its work on the document.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below