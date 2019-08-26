Advisory: Interviewing your cell-mates in Sudan

Sudanese people, seeking to revive a push for civilian rule in ongoing tumult since the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir more than two months ago, chant slogans and wave Sudanese flags during a demonstration in Khartoum, Sudan, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo
KHARTOUM (Reuters) - The Aug. 26 story on interviewing cell mates during protests in Sudan is withdrawn due to the date of arrest being erroneously stated as 2019 instead of 2018. There will be no replacement story.