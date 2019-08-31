Sudan's ex-president Bashir charged with corruption, holding illicit foreign currency

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's ex-president Omar al-Bashir leaves the office of the anti-corruption prosecutor in Khartoum, Sudan, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A Sudanese judge formally indicted former president Omar al-Bashir on charges of possessing illicit foreign currency and corruption on Saturday.

Questioned in court for the first time, Bashir said that he had received $25 million from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman but that he had not used the money for private purposes.

A lawyer for Bashir said that his client denied the charges against him and that witnesses for the defence would be presented at the next hearing.