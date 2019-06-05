Sudan's military council head says council is open to negotiations without conditions: TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - The head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) said on Wednesday the council was still open to talks with opposition groups without any conditions.

Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made the comment in a message to mark the Muslim Eid al-Fitr, one day after he announced that the TMC was cancelling all agreements with a coalition of protesters and opposition groups and instead was going to national elections within nine months.