World News
June 5, 2019 / 5:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sudan's military council head says council is open to negotiations without conditions: TV

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) said on Wednesday the council was still open to talks with opposition groups without any conditions.

Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made the comment in a message to mark the Muslim Eid al-Fitr, one day after he announced that the TMC was cancelling all agreements with a coalition of protesters and opposition groups and instead was going to national elections within nine months.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Paul Tait

