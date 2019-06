A Sudanese protester holds a national flag as he stands on a barricade along a street, demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council hand over power to civilians, in Khartoum, Sudan June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudanese opposition medics said on Wednesday that the death toll from the country’s recent violence has risen to more than 100, after 40 bodies were recovered from the Nile river in Khartoum.

No official casualty figures have been released.