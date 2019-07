Locals and relatives of three Sudanese men riddled with bullets chant slogans as they carry the corpses in the city of Omdurman across the River Nile from Khartoum, Sudan, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

DUBAI (Reuters) - It is important to continue dialogue in Sudan and avoid an escalation, a senior United Arab Emirates official said on Tuesday, after protests against the ruling military.

“Dialogue should continue without antagonism and towards an agreement on transition...It is necessary to avoid conflict and escalation,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter.