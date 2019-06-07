UAE concerned with 'massacre' in Sudan, supports investigation: foreign minister

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is concerned about the “massacre” seen in Sudan and supports calls for an investigation, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Friday.

Sudan’s new military leaders have been under pressure after the worst violence since Omar al-Bashir’s fall in April.

The opposition says 113 people were killed in the storming of a civilian protest camp on Monday and a subsequent wider crackdown. The government put the toll at 61 people, including three security personnel.