Sudan parties to resume talks on forming transitional council - envoy

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese parties have agreed to resume talks on the formation of a transitional sovereign council, Ethiopia’s special envoy to Sudan said on Tuesday.

Sudan’s military council also agreed to release political prisoners as a confidence-building measure, special envoy Mahmoud Dirir told reporters in Khartoum.

Talks between the ruling military council and an alliance of protest and opposition groups had collapsed after the violent dispersal of a protest sit-in on June 3, in which dozens of people were killed.