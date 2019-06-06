Ethiopian PM to mediate between Sudan's military and protesters: diplomatic source

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a news conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/Files

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will visit Khartoum on Friday to mediate between Sudan’s military rulers and an opposition alliance over a transition to democracy, a diplomatic source at the Ethiopian embassy in Khartoum said.

The source told Reuters that Abiy would meet members of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council and the opposition’s Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) during his one-day visit.