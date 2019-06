A Sudanese protester gestures near burning tyres used to erect a barricade on a street, demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council handover power to civilians, in Khartoum, Sudan June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council said on Wednesday it had launched an investigation into recent violence in the country.

“The council has initiated an independent investigation ... an urgent and transparent investigation with fast results,” said the council’s deputy chairman, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti. “Any person who crossed boundaries has to be punished.”