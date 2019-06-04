Sudan's military scraps agreement with the opposition, calls for elections within nine months

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) will cancel all previous agreements with the main opposition coalition, the council head said in a televised statement, following deadly violence in the capital Khartoum after security forces moved to disperse a sit-in protest outside the Defense Ministry.

Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said that the coalition was equally responsible for the delay in coming to an agreement.

Burhan said that elections would be held within nine months.