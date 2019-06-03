World News
June 3, 2019 / 10:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sudanese opposition says halting all contact with military council - statement

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s opposition and protest group alliance said on Monday it was halting all contact and negotiations with the country’s military council, after security forces launched a deadly raid on a protest sit-in.

The Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) had been in talks with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) that took over from Omar al-Bashir in May, but negotiations have stalled in recent weeks.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below