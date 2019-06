A disabled man walks past a barricade erected by Sudanese protesters along a street, demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council hand over power to civilians, in Khartoum, Sudan June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s public prosecutor has set up a committee to investigate violence at the main protest site outside the Defense Ministry headquarters in Khartoum, state news agency SUNA said on Monday.

Security forces stormed the protest camp in the early hours of Monday morning and at least 30 people were reported killed.