World News
April 11, 2019 / 2:14 PM / in an hour

Thousands protest against army statement in central Khartoum: Reuters witness

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Thousands of people packed the streets of the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Thursday to protest against the army’s announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, a Reuters witness said.

The mood among protesters who earlier celebrated Bashir’s expected departure had turned to anger, and many chanted, “Fall, again!” — adapting an earlier anti-Bashir chant of “Fall, that’s all!”.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Writing by Aidan Lewis, Editing by Angus MacSwan

