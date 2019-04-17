World News
April 17, 2019 / 11:31 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Rebel group in southern Sudan says ceasing hostilities for three months

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, a rebel movement in the southern states of Blue Nile and South Kordofan, announced it is ceasing all hostilities immediately in areas under its control until the end of July, SPLM-N’s head said in a statement on Wednesday.

The leader, Abdelaziz Adam al-Helew said the “goodwill gesture” is to “give an opportunity for the immediate and smooth handover of power to civilians”.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

