Sudanese protesters erect a barricade on a street and demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council hand over power to civilians in Khartoum, Sudan June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Nine people have been killed in violence in Khartoum on Monday, medical sources and an opposition doctors’ committee said.

Security forces stormed a protest camp in the capital in the morning, in the worst violence since the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.