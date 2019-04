FILE PHOTO: Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf, an ex-military intelligence chief talks to the media after being sworn in as first vice president during a swearing in ceremony of new officials after Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir dissolved the central and state governments in Khartoum, Sudan February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf will head the new Military Transitional Council after the overthrow of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, and the military’s chief of staff, Lieutenant General Kamal Abdul Murof Al-mahi, will be his deputy, Sudanese state television said on Thursday.

The channel showed footage of the men being sworn in.