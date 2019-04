KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Ibn Auf said on Friday that he is stepping down as head of the country’s transitional military council, a day after former president Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in a coup.

Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan will be the new head of the transitional military council, Ibn Auf said in a speech broadcast on state television on Friday.