Refile: Sudan's military council, opposition coalition agree political accord

(Corrects date of signing constitutional document to Friday)

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s military council and an alliance of opposition groups initialled a political accord on Wednesday as part of a power-sharing deal aimed at leading the African nation to democracy, live television showed.

The accord was signed in Khartoum in the presence of African mediators following a night of marathon talks to iron out some details of the agreement reached earlier this month.

The sides are still working on a constitutional declaration, which is expected to be signed on Friday.