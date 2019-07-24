Sudan military says it thwarts coup attempt, arrests senior officers

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s military said on Wednesday that it has thwarted a coup attempt and arrested an unspecified number of senior officers in connection with the plot, state news agency SUNA said.

The military “revealed a coup attempt involving General Hashim Abdel Mottalib Ahmed, head of the joint chiefs of staff, and a number of high-ranking officers from the armed forces and the National Intelligence and Security Service, along with leaders of the Islamic Movement and the National Congress Party”, SUNA said.

“They have been detained and investigations with them are going on so that they can be tried.”

“The failed coup attempt’s goal was to abort the people’s glorious revolution and to return the former National Congress regime to power, and to disrupt the path before the expected political solution that aims to establish a civilian state,” SUNA cited the military as saying.

The attempted putsch happened as the military council and an alliance of protest and opposition groups work to finalise a power-sharing deal for a three-year transition towards elections, a process that has repeatedly stalled.