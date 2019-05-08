Sudanese protest coalition calls for civil disobedience

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese protest and opposition leaders called on Wednesday for civil disobedience in response to what they described as the military’s “disappointing” response to their constitutional proposals.
“We call for and prepare for civil disobedience,” Madani Abbas Madani, a leader of the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF), told a news conference in Khartoum.
Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz in Khartoum and Ali Abdelaty in Cairo; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Heavens