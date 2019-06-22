Sudan's main opposition coalition says it has agreed to mediator draft agreement

Sudanese people, seeking to revive a push for civilian rule in ongoing tumult since the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir more than two months ago, chant slogans and wave Sudanese flags during a demonstration in Khartoum, Sudan, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s main opposition coalition said on Saturday it had received a draft agreement from the Ethiopian mediator and had agreed to all of its points defining the governmental structure for the transitional period.

The coalition was meant to meet with the Ethiopian envoy on Saturday but the meeting was postponed, said Babikr Faisal, a spokesman for the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

“The draft will put all parties at stake”, Faisal said.