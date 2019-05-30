World News
May 30, 2019 / 10:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sudan's military rulers say protest site threatens country - TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s Transitional Council on Thursday accused protesters of seizing a vehicle belonging to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and said an encampment outside the Defence Ministry in central Khartoum has become a threat to the country.

A military spokesman said in a statement broadcast on television stations, including state TV, that legal action would be taken against unruly elements at the protest site.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Leslie Adler

