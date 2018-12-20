World News
December 20, 2018 / 2:05 PM / in an hour

One dead in Sudanese protests, member of parliament says

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A university student was killed in protests in the Sudanese city of al-Qadarif on Thursday, a member of parliament said.

“The situation in al-Qadarif has become dangerous and the protests have developed to include fires and theft and it’s now out of control,” said lawmaker Mubarak al-Nur.

Protests that started in the city of Atbara in northeastern Sudan on Wednesday spread to al-Qadarif as well as the capital Khartoum and other cities on Thursday.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Lena Masri; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below