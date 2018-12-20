One dead in Sudanese protests, member of parliament says

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A university student was killed in protests in the Sudanese city of al-Qadarif on Thursday, a member of parliament said.

“The situation in al-Qadarif has become dangerous and the protests have developed to include fires and theft and it’s now out of control,” said lawmaker Mubarak al-Nur.

Protests that started in the city of Atbara in northeastern Sudan on Wednesday spread to al-Qadarif as well as the capital Khartoum and other cities on Thursday.