Sudan's Bashir appoints new PM, leaves other posts unchanged

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir delivers a speech at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, Sudan February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir early on Saturday appointed a new prime minister, but left the country’s current defence, foreign and justice ministers in place following an earlier declaration of a one-year state of emergency.

Just hours after announcing he would dissolve the country’s central and state governments, Bashir also appointed new state governors who were all from the military, according to a presidency statement.