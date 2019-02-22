World News
February 22, 2019 / 11:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sudan's Bashir appoints new PM, leaves other posts unchanged

1 Min Read

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir delivers a speech at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, Sudan February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir early on Saturday appointed a new prime minister, but left the country’s current defence, foreign and justice ministers in place following an earlier declaration of a one-year state of emergency.

Just hours after announcing he would dissolve the country’s central and state governments, Bashir also appointed new state governors who were all from the military, according to a presidency statement.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Lena Masri, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below