Arab states support Sudan transition, want stability: UAE minister

DUBAI (Reuters) - Arab states support a transition in Sudan that balances the ambitions of the people with institutional stability, a senior United Arab Emirates minister said on Wednesday.

“Totally legitimate for Arab states to support an orderly & stable transition in Sudan. One that carefully calibrates popular aspirations with institutional stability,” the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, said on Twitter

“We have experienced all-out chaos in the region and, sensibly, don’t need more of it,” he added.