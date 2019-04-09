World News
Around 20 killed, dozens wounded in attacks on Sudan sit-in: opposition leader

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Around 20 people have been killed and dozens wounded in attacks each dawn since Saturday by “masked gunmen” on a sit-in outside the defence ministry compound in Khartoum, the head of Sudan’s main opposition party said on Tuesday.

The leader, Sadiq al-Mahdi, also called for “the handing of power to a select military command that is qualified to negotiate with representatives of the people to build a new system qualified to achieve peace and democracy”.

