Sudanese security forces in fresh attempt to clear protesters outside Defence Ministry - witnesses

People protest near the defence ministry building in Khartoum, Sudan, in this still image taken from a social media video obtained on April 9, 2019. Courtesy Sudan Congress Party/via REUTERS

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese security forces, firing shots into the air, launched a new attempt on Tuesday to disperse anti-government protesters camping outside the defence ministry, witnesses said.

They said the forces tried to break into the area using pickup trucks. It was the second time that security forces had tried to clear demonstrators on Tuesday. In the previous attempt earlier in the morning, government troops from the country’s navy intervened to protect demonstrators.