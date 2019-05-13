World News
May 13, 2019 / 11:29 AM / in an hour

Sudanese forces disperse protest in Khartoum North: Reuters witness

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese Rapid Support Forces and police used tear gas on Monday to disperse dozens of protesters in Khartoum North and removed barriers they had set up on a main street in the capital, a Reuters witness said.

The ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) has repeatedly warned against blocking routes as it remains locked in negotiations with the opposition over a proposed joint civilian-military body to oversee the country.

Reporting by Khartoum bureau; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

