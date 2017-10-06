FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. lifts sanctions on Sudan - official
October 6, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 11 days ago

U.S. lifts sanctions on Sudan - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United States lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan on Friday, a U.S. official said, citing progress on counter-terrorism and improvement on human rights.

In a move that completes a process begun by former President Barack Obama at the end of his tenure and which was opposed by human rights groups, President Donald Trump removed a U.S. trade embargo and other penalties that had effectively cut Sudan off from much of the global financial system.

The U.S. official who disclosed the decision spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement on Friday. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

