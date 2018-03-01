FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
March 1, 2018 / 3:21 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-ICE March raw sugar delivery totals about 742,600 tonnes -exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background, confirmation from Alvean spokeswoman)

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Alvean and Wilmar International Ltd have scooped up 14,618 lots, about 742,600 tonnes, of raw sugar against the March futures contract that expired on Wednesday, according to ICE Futures U.S. data and traders.

An Alvean spokeswoman confirmed the firm, a joint venture of Cargill Inc and Brazilian sugarcane cooperative Copersucar, purchased 7,945 lots. Wilmar did not respond immediately to requests for confirmation or comment.

The sugar was due from Brazil and Guatemala, the data showed, confirming a Reuters report that slightly less sugar than previously expected was tendered against the contract.

The most-active raw sugar future contract was up 0.17 cent, or 1.27 percent, at 13.55 cents per lb by 10:12 a.m. EST (1512 GMT). (Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.