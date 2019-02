A labourer unloads sacks of sugar from a truck at a wholesale food market in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad August 13, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - The International Sugar Organization on Thursday forecast there would be a global sugar surplus of 641,000 tonnes in the 2018/19 season, down from a previous forecast of 2.17 million.

The inter-governmental body, in a quarterly report, said the smaller surplus was mainly due to diminished outlooks for production in Brazil and the European Union which was partially offset by an upward revision for Thailand.