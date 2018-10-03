Pakistan's ECC approves export of one million tonnes of sugar

KARACHI (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the export of one million tonnes of surplus sugar, the finance ministry said in a statement.

A labourer unloads sacks of sugar from a supply truck at the main wholesale market in Karachi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

No freight or financial support will be provided to millers or exporters by the federal or provincial governments, the ministry said, adding that only mills which had paid arrears to farmers for all crops up to 2017/18 would be allowed to export sugar.

An inter-ministerial committee will have fortnightly meetings to review sugar stocks, exports and prices, the ministry said.