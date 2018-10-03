FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 12:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pakistan's ECC approves export of one million tonnes of sugar

1 Min Read

KARACHI (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the export of one million tonnes of surplus sugar, the finance ministry said in a statement.

A labourer unloads sacks of sugar from a supply truck at the main wholesale market in Karachi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

No freight or financial support will be provided to millers or exporters by the federal or provincial governments, the ministry said, adding that only mills which had paid arrears to farmers for all crops up to 2017/18 would be allowed to export sugar.

An inter-ministerial committee will have fortnightly meetings to review sugar stocks, exports and prices, the ministry said.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; writing by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely

