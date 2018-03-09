Injured Hakuho withdraws from Spring Grand Sumo Tournament

(Reuters) - Mongolian sumo grand champion Hakuho has pulled out of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament starting this weekend with a toe injury, exiting his second straight meet.

Mongolian-born grand sumo champion Yokozuna Hakuho performs the New Year's ring-entering rite at the annual celebration for the New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

Hakuho, the all-time record holder for tournament victories, will need three weeks to fully recover from a ligament injury in his left big toe, according to stable master Miyagino.

The 32-year-old withdrew from the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in January after the first few days with injuries to both big toes. Sumo tournaments last 15 days, with each wrestler appearing for one bout a day.

Hakuho is the second grand champion to withdraw from the event, which begins on Sunday at Edion Arena Osaka, with Kisenosato earlier this week deciding to quit the event because of an ongoing chest injury.